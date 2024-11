Grace Preservation Second Global Conference opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority, affirmed the United Arab Emirates' strong commitment to preserving all the graces and resources bestowed upon it by God...