UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian Grand Prix kicks off December 15

The Abu Dhabi Turf Club (ADTC) is set to host the 32nd edition of the UAE President Cup Purebred Arabian Grand Prix on 15th December 2024.Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Presiden...