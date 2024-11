Shakhboot bin Nahyan congratulates President of Mauritania on National Independence Day

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nayhan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in the capital, Nouakchott, to express his congratulations on the occasion of Mauritania’s National Independence Day.Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greet...