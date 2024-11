Vietnam's National Assembly approves $67 billion north-south high-speed rail

HANOI,30th November, 2024 (WAM) – The National Assembly of Vietnam has approved the $67 billion north-south high-speed rail.The assembly said in a statement today that the 1,541 km line, running between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, is estimated to cost $67.3 billion, with construction expected to la...