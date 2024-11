Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers letter from Mansour bin Zayed to President of Côte d'Ivoire

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Alassane Ouattara, President of Côte d'Ivoire, in Abidjan.During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivered a written letter from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman o...