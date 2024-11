UAE participation at UNCCD COP16 to showcase nation’s sustainability heritage, feature discussions on land regeneration, technology, food, water, biodiversity

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2024 (WAM) – Building upon the momentum of COP29 in Baku, the UAE announced its thematic pavilion as part of its robust engagement at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification COP16. The UAE Pavilion at COP16 will share a thoughtful and engaging guest experien...