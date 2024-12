Eid Al Etihad symbol of love to homeland: Fatima bint Mubarak

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), stated that the UAE's Eid Al Etihad is a lasting symbol of the cul...