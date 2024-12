Sheikh Zayed Festival celebrates 53rd Eid Al Etihad with fireworks, drone shows

The 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations continue at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, with three days of impressive fireworks and drone shows starting today, Sunday.The drone display will begin at 21:49 and last for 20 minutes, followed by a grand fireworks show at 22:00. These shows, along with oth...