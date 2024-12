Ghantoot Polo wins Union Polo Cup

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2024 (WAM) -- Ghantoot Polo won the Union Polo Cup after beating Bhansali Polo, raising its score to 8 points without any defeat in the grand final yesterday.The Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club organised the championship in celebration of the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad under th...