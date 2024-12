Bahraini landmarks adorned with colors of UAE flag in celebration of 53rd Eid Al Etihad

MANAMA, 1st December, 2024 (WAM) -- Several key facilities and vital infrastructure across the Kingdom of Bahrain have been adorned with the colours of the UAE national flag, coinciding with the celebrations marking the 53rd Eid Al Etihad. The move reflects the strong historical ties between the two...