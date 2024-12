Mohammed bin Rashid honours 5 Emiratis for outstanding contributions to the UAE’s space sector

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and as part of celebrations to mark the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in t...