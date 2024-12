53rd Eid Al Etihad brings cherished memories, joy, pride: Mohammed bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad is an occasion that brings with it cherished memories, joy, and pride.This national occasion is an opportunity to reflect on the nation's journey and curre...