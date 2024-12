UAE is home to over 1.5 million trade licenses: Bin Touq

The Economic Integration Committee convened its seventh meeting for 2024, chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy. It was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, alongside...