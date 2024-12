Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 10

The first edition of the International Mangroves Conservation and Restoration Conference (IMCRC), organised by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative (ADMI), will be held from 10-12 December at Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi. The event is expe...