Nature-based solutions can generate up to 32 million new jobs by 2030: UN

GENEVA, 7th December, 2024 (WAM) – Investing in nature-based solutions (NbS) could create up to 32 million new jobs by 2030, aaccording to a new report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)....