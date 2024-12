WeProtect Global Summit wraps up in Abu Dhabi with launch of ‘Abu Dhabi Call to Action’

ABU DHABI,8th December, 2024 (WAM) – The WeProtect Global Summit 2024 concluded in Abu Dhabi, marking the launch of the ‘’Abu Dhabi Call to Action'', a unified initiative to address current and emerging challenges in child protection within the digital world.Held over two days, the summit brought to...