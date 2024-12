Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed presents Lando Norris with Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner’s trophy

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, has presented champion Lando Norris with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 winner’s trophy, at the end of F1 season finale.Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister o...