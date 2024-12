China’s foreign trade up 4.9% in 11 months

China's foreign trade of goods increased by 4.9 percent year-on-year to reach 39.79 trillion yuan ($5.49 trillion) in the first 11 months this year, according to Global Times.Exports rose 6.7 percent year-on-year to reach 23.04 trillion yuan, while imports edged up 2.4 percent year-on-year to reach...