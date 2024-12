Kuwait oil price up to $72.37 pb

The price of Kuwait oil went up by five cents to US$72.37 per barrel on Monday, compared to US$72.32 per barrel last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.Brent crude increased by $1.02 to $72.14 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate rose $1.17 to $68.37 per barrel, accordi...