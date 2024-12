China's NEVs account for 40 pct of total auto sales in first 11 months of 2024

The production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China increased by more than 30 percent year-on-year from January to November this year, with sales of NEVs making up more than 40 percent of total automobile sales for the first time, latest data showed.According to China Central Television (CCTV), ...