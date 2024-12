EAD organises international mangrove photography exhibition

Abu Dhabi hosts the first international exhibition of mangrove photography in the region from 10th December 2024 to the end of February 2025 at Manarat Al Saadiyat as part of the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative (ADMI).The exhibition is a partnership between the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), Manarat Al S...