Britain's economy shrinks for second month in a row

LONDON, 14th December, 2024 (WAM) -- Britain's economy shrank by 0.1% in October, for the second month in a row, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a report.The ONS added that gross domestic product contracted by 0.1% month-on-month in October, as it did in September. It was contr...