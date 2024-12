Two matches set for tomorrow in Sultan Bin Zayed Polo Cup

The Sultan Bin Zayed Polo Cup matches will resume tomorrow, Sunday, with Ancora Polo team facing Abu Dhabi Polo Team and Bhansali Polo team playing against AM Polo team.The Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club is organising the championship under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chai...