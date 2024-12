Pachuca defeats Egypt’s Al Ahly in FIFA Confederations Cup

Pachuca of Mexico defeated Egypt's Al Ahly 6-5 in a penalty shootout today at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, in the semi-finals of the FIFA Confederations Cup for Clubs, earning the "Challenge Cup" from FIFA.With this victory, Pachuca advanced to the final, where they will face Real Madrid on 18th Dec...