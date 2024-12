Strong turnout at 6th Sharjah Kalba Equestrian Festival

SHARJAH,15th December, 2024 (WAM) – Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, highlighted the impressive participation and momentum at the sixth edition of the Sharjah Kalba Equestrian Festival, which runs until December 15.Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qa...