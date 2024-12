Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck Vanuatu's capital Port Vila on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), USGS said.There were no initial reports of injuries or deaths.The US Tsunami Warning System cancelled an initial tsunami warning for Vanuatu...