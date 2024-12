UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland of Niger on Republic Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to General Abdourahamane Tchiani, President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland of Niger, on Republic Day.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Mini...