ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

ADNOC Logistics & Services Plc (ADNOC L&S) announced today that its Integrated Logistics business segment expanded significantly in 2024, with 20 offshore assets acquired and hire contracts secured for 19 Jack-Up Barge (JUB) deployments.As part of the segment’s expansion strategy, ADNOC L&S acquired...