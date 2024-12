AD Ports Group secures refinancing, upsizing of Revolving Credit Facility to $2.125 billion

AD Ports Group has successfully refinanced and upsized its existing Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) from US$1 billion to US$2.125 billion (equivalent in AED and USD tranches). This move aims to optimise the Group's financing costs by improving interest margins and extending the maturity of the RCF ...