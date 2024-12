Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup

The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) has announced the launch of the 12th edition of the International Show Jumping Cup from 2nd to 5th January 2025 at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.The Cup is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of ...