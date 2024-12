Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

Under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the city of Carthage in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, recently hosted the launch of the ninth edition of the Kairouan Festival for Arabic Poetry.This event, organised by the Department...