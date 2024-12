Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession to throne

EMIRATES, 21st December, 2024 (WAM)-- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the first anniversary of his accession to the throne.The messages were sen...