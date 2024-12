Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

WELLINGTON, 22nd December, 2024 (WAM) -- A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Vanuatu Islands on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, revising up its original figure from 6.1, Reuters reported.The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.