Korean exports increase by 6.8% in December 1-20 period

The Republic of Korea's exports increased 6.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of December on growing demand for semiconductors, data showed Monday.Outbound shipments reached US$40.3 billion in the December 1-20 period, compared with $37.73 billion tallied a year earlier, Yonhap News Agency quoted ...