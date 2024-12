ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arrive in UAE

ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs have arrived in the UAE and will start operating by Q1. This takes the fleet size to 142 rigs, adding further to ADNOC Drilling being among the largest rig fleet owners in the world. The new rigs top off a superlative year for ADNOC Drilling and a testamen...