Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two modern MR tankers

Al Seer Marine has taken delivery of M.T. Saiph and her sister ship from K Shipbuilding Korea. These state-of-the-art vessels are the second pair in a series of six newbuilding MR tankers.Each vessel is equipped with an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS) and engineered to accommodate alternative fuels such ...