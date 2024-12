'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races

The purebred Arabian horse races concluded yesterday as part of the Liwa International Festival 2025, attracting elite horses and owners in two main races.In the first race over a distance of 1,400 metres, Areeq, owned by Bin Asheer, claimed first place, while in second place came Sama Al Ghareeba,...