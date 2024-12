Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has approved the Ajman Government’s 2025 general budget worth AED3.7 billion.The move aims to support the emirate's development plans, enhance community well-being, meet public needs, and strengthen Ajman's stature as ...