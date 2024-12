Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, strongly condemned the burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza by Israeli occupation forces, which forced patients and medical staff to evacuate.The Council ...