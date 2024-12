Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), GFZ said.Philippine's seismology agency Phivolcs said the tremor struck the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province. ...