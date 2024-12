Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued the Emiri Decree No. 15 of 2024 regarding the promotion and appointment of an advisor at the Ajman Ruler’s Court.The Decree stipulates the promotion of Waleed Khaleel Ahmad Al Hashemi to the position of Head...