UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of Education's Undersecretary

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Hamza Alqasim, as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education.Alqasim brings a wealth of leadership experience to his new role, having previously served as Director-General of the Emirates Schools Establishmen...