Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

The sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival 2025 concluded last night, with participants showcasing their skills in three categories: 6-cylinder, 8-cylinder, and HiLux, with 82 cars competing.In the 6-cylinder category, UAE’s Ghanem Al Neyadi claimed the top spot with 167 points, followed by Saudi A...