Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, 4th January, 2025 (WAM) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred only 10 minutes ago 45 km northeast of Āwash, Ethiopia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Āwash, Āfar, Ethiopia, in the ev...