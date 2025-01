Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, has issued a decree appointing Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi as the Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn.This move reflects Sharjah's ...