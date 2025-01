ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

ADNOC Logistics & Services Plc announced today that it has signed a $1.1-2.0 billion (AED4.0-7.3 billion) Hybrid Capital Instrument (HCI).Initial drawing against the HCI will be $1.1 billion (AED4.0 billion), leaving $0.9 billion (AED3.3 billion) capacity available to be drawn until 31st December 2026...