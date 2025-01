ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion

ADNOC Logistics and Services plc today announced the completion of its acquisition of an 80% stake in Navig8 TopCo Holdings Inc. (Navig8) for $1.04 billion (AED3.8 billion), with a contractual commitment to acquire the remaining 20% in mid-2027.Navig8 is an international shipping pool operator and commercia...