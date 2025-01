Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said that job disruption will equate to 22 percent of the jobs by 2030.In a report released on Tuesday titled 'Future of Jobs Report 2025' WEF said tht 170 million new jobs will be created and 92 million jobs will be displaced resulting in a net increase of 78 million j...