Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Department of Culture has announced that the esteemed Syrian director and actor, Assaad Feddah, is the recipient of the Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativi...