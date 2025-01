EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today announced that the company hired 113 Emirati women in 2024, more than half the 220 Emiratis recruited by EGA during the year.EGA aims that women hold 25 percent of supervisory roles by the end of this year, and 15 percent of all roles by the end of 2026. Curren...